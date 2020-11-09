James Cade Fulford, Jr.
James Cade Fulford, Jr., a resident of the Big Creek Community of Houston County, died Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, in the Hartford Health Care from complications of COVID-19.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Reverend Larry Newton officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, 23444 E. Highway 4, Slocomb, AL 36375.
Mr. Fulford was born and reared in Clayhatchee in Dale County, son of the late James Cade Fulford, Sr. and Rossie Gunter Fulford. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948 and served his country during the Korean War era and three tours in Vietnam. He retired with the rank of Master Sergeant in 1971 after twenty-two years of service. After retirement from the military, Mr. Fulford was employed as a Diesel Mechanic with International Harvester and Bama Truck. He also served as Service Manager with Bama Truck and Action Truck. He was affiliated with the Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church. Mr. Fulford was a member of the Taylor Masonic Lodge No. 447 and was a Shriner. He was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 76, Dothan chapter. Mr. Fulford was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Kate White and a brother, Chester E. Fulford.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Polly Whatley Fulford; a son, James Kenny Fulford (Janice), Carriere, MS; two grandchildren, Terry Fulford and James Maxwell Fulford (Laura); special friends, Ann and Jimmy Jolls.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 9, 2020.