Irma Marie Konopka
1944 - 2020
BORN
December 22, 1944
DIED
November 7, 2020
Irma Marie Konopka

Irma Marie Konopka, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, died Sat., November 7, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Graceville, Florida. She was 75.

Irma was born December 22, 1944 in Illinois to George and Irma Eickenberg. She moved to Crivitz, Wisconsin in 1978 and raised her family there. After taking early retirement, she and her husband moved South in 1996 to enjoy the warmer weather. Irma enjoyed reading, travelling, cooking and collecting anything to do with cows.

Irma is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Konopka.

Survivors include her son, Kenneth Konopka and his wife, Dawn; granddaughter, Tamara Mangus and her husband, Jared.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
