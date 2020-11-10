Irma Marie KonopkaIrma Marie Konopka, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, died Sat., November 7, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Graceville, Florida. She was 75.Irma was born December 22, 1944 in Illinois to George and Irma Eickenberg. She moved to Crivitz, Wisconsin in 1978 and raised her family there. After taking early retirement, she and her husband moved South in 1996 to enjoy the warmer weather. Irma enjoyed reading, travelling, cooking and collecting anything to do with cows.Irma is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Konopka.Survivors include her son, Kenneth Konopka and his wife, Dawn; granddaughter, Tamara Mangus and her husband, Jared.