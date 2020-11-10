Gerald Emory ShepardGerald Emory Shepard, a resident of Hartford, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Southeast Health. He was 81.Gerald was born November 14, 1938 in Hartford, Alabama to the late Auborn Joseph and Lillie Pauline Parrish Shepard. He was a lifelong resident of Hartford and a 1957 graduate of Geneva County High School, where he excelled in sports. Gerald owned and operated Shepard Tile Company for 30 years and then owned and operated Shepard's Catfish Farm until his retirement.Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Aubrey Lee, Robert, Mack and Billy Joe Shepard.Survivors include his children, Teresa Shepard, Rocky and his wife, Terri Jo Shepard and Melissa Shepard; grandchildren, Patrick Hatcher, Charrell Lockhart, Chelsea Lockhart, Emory Shepard, Cade Shepard and Alex Turvin; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Sara Kirkland and Johnny Shepard.