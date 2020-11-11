Sue McNealSue Vanlandingham McNeal, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.Born June 6, 1932 in Geneva, Alabama, Sue was gifted with the talent of creating memories for all of her family by knitting, crocheting and sewing. She was always working on "projects" for baby showers, birthdays, and sometimes just because she loved to. One of her latest projects was to crochet a couple of sleeping mats made out of plastic grocery bags for the homeless using a pattern she found on the internet. She will live on in our hearts and lives through these timeless creations.She is survived by her children, Carol McNeal, Bobby McNeal, and Donna Hall; her grandchildren, Ben, Brent, and Braden McNeal and Tabytha Hall; her great-grandchildren, Kyle and Olivia McNeal, Gavin and Stephanie Clement, Alex and Addy McNeal, and Zach and Jonas George McNeal.Graveside services will be held November 11, 2020 at 10 AM at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.