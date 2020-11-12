Menu
Myrler Daw
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Myrler Daw

Myrler Daw of Daleville passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. She was 88.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Daleville Assembly of God Church with Reverend James Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Newton City Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continue until time of service.

Myrler was born November 20, 1931 to the late JB and Ethel Durden. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Daw and sister, Grace Patterson. Myrler enjoyed cooking and crocheting. She was a loving sister and aunt.

Survivors include her sisters, Elizabeth Shirley and Sue Mayberry (Joe) both of Daleville, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements.

To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Daleville Assembly of God Church
Nov
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Daleville Assembly of God Church
Nov
13
Burial
Newton City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
