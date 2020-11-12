Derel KellyDerel L. Kelly, 84, a resident of Dothan, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 6, 1936 in Houston County to the late Ples Kelly and Dovie (Davis) Kelly.Funeral Service will take place 10 AM, Friday, November 13, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, with visitation one hour prior to service.Derel was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend to all. He was a proud veteran of The United States Navy.Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Anne (Parker) Kelly, son, Kevan (Rhonda) Kelly, three sisters, and a host of nieces, nephews, and loving family members.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wiregrass Humane Society.