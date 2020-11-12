Earl D. Sammons
Mr. Earl D. Sammons (TSgt., United States Air Force, Retired), a resident of the Rocky Head Community, near Ariton, died Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020 at his home. He was 81.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Saturday, November 14, 2020 in the Bethel Assembly of God Church with Pastor Jeff Downing and Reverend Dave Walsh officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow in Ariton Cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Ariton Cemetery Fund, c/o Earl Thompson, 7147 Highway 51, Ariton, AL 36311.
Mr. Sammons, son of the late Joseph Lowell Sammons and Lydia Clifford Chapman Sammons, was a native of Ariton and was a graduate of Ariton High School. He was retired from the United States Air Force with the rank of Technical Sergeant. Mr. Sammons was a veteran of the Korean War and the Vietnam War Era. He lived in various locations while serving in the Air Force before returning to Ariton in 1977. Mr. Sammons was a member of the Disabled American Veterans Ozark Chapter #94. He was formerly employed by Carter Brothers Manufacturing, Community Repair Shop and was the Service Manager at Fleming Ford Tractor in Ariton. Mr. Sammons was a member of the Ariton Assembly of God Church and was an avid supporter of Ariton High School Athletics. He was preceded in death by his son, Duane Earl Sammons; two brothers, James Sammons and Marvin Sammons; nephew, Russell Sammons.
Surviving relatives include his wife of sixty-one years, Virginia C. Danner Sammons; two daughters, Nita McGhee (Grant) and Mona Sullivan (Antony) all of Ariton; two brothers, Gerald Sammons, Ariton and Spurgeon Sammons (Chris), Texas; five grandchildren, Joey McGhee, Justin McGhee, Tyler Sullivan, Josh Sullivan, and Kendle Sullivan; one great-grandson, Dixon McGhee.
Serving as active pallbearers will be the grandsons, great-grandson and Noel Danner.
You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.