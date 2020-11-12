Larry McArdle
Larry McArdle, a resident of Ashford, died late Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. He was 81.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, November 13, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Reverend William Irwin officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Springs Baptist Church, c/o John W. King, 974 Jack Bruner, Ashford, AL 36312.
Mr. McArdle was born and reared in the Center Community of Houston County, son of the late Van Buren McArdle and Ollie Wade McArdle. He was a 1957 graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia and served his country in the Army National Guard in the Ashford unit. Mr. McArdle moved to the Greenfront Community, between Webb and Ashford, in 1964. Mr. McArdle was retired from Georgia Pacific in Cedar Springs, GA. He was an active member of the Cedar Springs Baptist Church, near Ashford, where he formerly served as Chairman of Deacons and taught a Sunday School Class. Mr. McArdle was preceded in death by four brothers, Wade McArdle, Eugene McArdle, Rudolph McArdle and Dennis McArdle.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Martha Givens McArdle; a brother, Buren McArdle (Cynthia), Webb; a sister-in-law, Ganarah McArdle, Headland; numerous nieces and nephews.
