Betty Branch Kirkland
Betty Branch Kirkland, 89, resident of Dothan, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Elmore County, AL., on December 11, 1930 to the late Allen Branch and Ethel (Efurd) Branch.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home from 2 PM until 4 PM. A private family graveside service will be held at Selma Baptist Church Cemetery later.

Betty was a loving wife of 71 years, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. Betty was an excellent cook and homemaker for her family. She owned and operated Ozark Fabric Shop on the square for many years. Prior to retirement she was the cafeteria manager for Dothan and Northview High Schools.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, James Leman Branch, John "Buddy" Branch, Raymond Branch, and Sidney Branch, sisters, Frances Branch, Margie Campbell, and Millie Hall.

Survivors include her husband, Russell Kirkland, daughter, Charlotte (John) Brown, son, Joseph (Julie) Kirkland, brothers, Allen (Geri) Branch, and Don Branch, sister, Sara (Adrian) Parker, granddaughter, Jaimee (Justin) Shapiro, great-grandson, Stone Shapiro, and many nieces, nephews, and loving family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Selma Baptist Church, 3255 S Park Ave, Dothan, AL 36301.

The family asks everyone to please wear a mask due to the Covid-19 safety measures.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 13, 2020.
