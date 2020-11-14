Menu
Carolyn Cannady Evans
1927 - 2020
November 3, 2020
Carolyn Cannady Evans

Carolyn Cannady Evans of Magnolia Glen Senior Community in Raleigh, North Carolina died on Election Day, November 3, 2020 at the age of 93. She leaves a legacy of courage, love, perseverance, faith, and hope to all she encountered.

Carolyn Cannady Evans, known as "CC" to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, was born on April 11, 1927 in Dothan, Alabama to Grace Faircloth Cannady and Nicholas Boddie Cannady. She spent most of her life in Laurinburg, NC, but attended Sweet Briar College in Lynchburg, VA and also lived in Boston, Arlington, Reston and Ashburn, VA, and Raleigh, NC. She lived a life of service – to her family, her faith communities, and as a mental health professional, artist and poet—and she treasured lifelong relationships with friends from every period of her life.

Carolyn is survived by her childhood friend, Celeste Hart of Dothan, Alabama. She is also survived by her children, Carolyn Evans Jackson (John G. Jackson) and Anne Borden Evans (William F. Wallace) of Great Falls, Virginia, Erasmus Hervey Evans III (Katherine Smith Evans) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Grace Read Evans (John J. Butler) and Mary Patterson Peters (Dan Peters) of Raleigh, North Carolina — as well as ten grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, beloved extended family and many friends. Her devoted husband of 50 years, E. Hervey Evans Jr., died in 2000.

In lieu of flowers, please make any memorial gifts to support the work of Immanuel Presbyterian Church in McLean, VA <https://ipcmclean.org> or Laurinburg Presbyterian Church in Laurinburg, NC <http://laurinburgpres.com>, or Transitions Life Care (Hospice) in Raleigh, NC https://transitionslifecare.org/.
Published by Dothan Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
She was a lovely lady who welcomed me into her home in Laurinburg when I used to spend the night with Anne when we were kids. I remember playing the piano and making pancakes on Saturday mornings. Nice childhood memories! Sending prayers to the whole family but especially to Anne.
Blanche Powell
Friend
November 13, 2020