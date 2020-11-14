Menu
Bobby Reynolds "Bob" Jernigan
Bobby Reynolds "Bob" Jernigan

Mr. Bobby Reynolds "Bob" Jernigan, a resident of Ariton, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, in Dale Medical Center. He was 80 years old.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Center Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Sanders and Reverend Joe Underwood officiating. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. Social distancing and all COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 14, 2020.
