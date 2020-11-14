Menu
Submit an Obituary
Mae Eleanor Griffin
1918 - 2020
BORN
December 8, 1918
DIED
November 6, 2020
Mae Eleanor Griffin

Mae Eleanor Griffin, age 101, a former resident of Brundidge, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence in Dothan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 pm from Brundidge United Methodist Church with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Interment will follow in Brundidge City Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1 pm until 2 pm at Brundidge United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter: Linda A. Klingos; son-in-law: Theodore P. Klingos; granddaugher: Ana Marie Klingos; great grandson: Julius Theodore Klingos; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father: Sallie May Barr and John Talton Griffin; brothers: Alexander Lamar, Edward Talton, Simeon Dinkins; sisters: Margaret, Catherine, Ellen, and their spouses.

To sign the online guest register please visit us online at dillardfh.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Brundidge United Methodist Church
Nov
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Brundidge United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by:
Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge - Brundidge
