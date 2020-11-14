Mae Eleanor Griffin
Mae Eleanor Griffin, age 101, a former resident of Brundidge, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence in Dothan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 2 pm from Brundidge United Methodist Church with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Interment will follow in Brundidge City Cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1 pm until 2 pm at Brundidge United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter: Linda A. Klingos; son-in-law: Theodore P. Klingos; granddaugher: Ana Marie Klingos; great grandson: Julius Theodore Klingos; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father: Sallie May Barr and John Talton Griffin; brothers: Alexander Lamar, Edward Talton, Simeon Dinkins; sisters: Margaret, Catherine, Ellen, and their spouses.
