Mary Frances Ingram
1924 - 2020
BORN
March 19, 1924
DIED
November 12, 2020
Mary Frances Ingram

Mrs. Mary Frances Ingram, of Dothan, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. She was 96.

Born March 19, 1924 in Houston County to the late Bud Battles and Parlee McCord Battles, Frances was a long time member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, watching football, and was a talented seamstress.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband, J. C. Ingram; her sons, Roger Dale Ingram and Joel Ingram; and several of her brothers and sisters.

Frances is survived by her sons, Terry Ingram and Tony Ingram (Gloria); sisters, Carolyn Hall and Rudean Howell; her grandchildren, Kelly, Jonah, April, Terry, Jr., Lacy, Josh, Mistie, and Christie; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A private graveside service will be held for the family.

www.wardwilson.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
