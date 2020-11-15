Menu
Larry Wayne Mauldin
Larry Wayne Mauldin, a resident of Newton, passed away on November 11, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Mount Hebron Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Sunday from 12:30 – 1:30 pm.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
1700 Barrington Rd, Midland City, AL 36350
Nov
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mount Hebron Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
