Larry Wayne Mauldin
Larry Wayne Mauldin, a resident of Newton, passed away on November 11, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Mount Hebron Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Charles Goldsmith officiating. The family will receive friends at Sunset Funeral Home on Sunday from 12:30 – 1:30 pm.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.