Mary Ellen Smith
Mary Ellen Smith

Mary Ellen Smith, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She was 79 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Brenda Yon officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10-11 am.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Sunset Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory, LLC
