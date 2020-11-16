Laura Lounette HalsteadLaura Lounette Halstead, a resident of Dothan, Alabama died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at her home.Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in Clearman Chapel at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Reverend Scott Byrd officiating. Interment will be immediately following the service in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Southern Heritage directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 1 PM to 2 PM at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Union Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 7335 S. County Road 33, Cottonwood, Al. 36320.Ms. Lounette was born to the former Houston County Commissioner James Harlie Halstead, Sr. and Linnie Hollon Halstead. After graduating from Cottonwood High School, she lived an honest life of hard work and Christian service. Working at the Dothan Hoisery Mill and retiring in 1992 from the Accounting Department at the Houston County Court House. She was a lifelong member of Union Hill Baptist Church, where she served as the church clerk and taught Sunday School for many years. Ms. Lounette was faithful in serving her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Although she had no children of her own, she was a mother figure and mentor to many.She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Johnny Earl, James Leadon, and Harlie Halstead Jr.; two sisters, Jean Marie Halstead and Betty Merle White.Survivors include many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.The family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the care givers of First Light Home Care and Kindred Hospice.