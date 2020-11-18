Reverend Clyde Ben Amlong
Reverend Clyde Ben Amlong, age 81, a resident of Jack, AL died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Brundidge, with the Reverend Donnie Marler officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Dillard Funeral Home of Brundidge directing. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 10:30 am until 12:00 pm at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Brundidge.
Reverend Amlong served as a minister for churches in Dale, Henry, Houston, Coffee and Pike Counties for 55 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Harris Amlong of Jack, children, Jeff Amlong (Jennifer) of Jack, AL, Terri Amlong of Philadelphia, PA, Bryan Amlong (Stephanie) of Enterprise; sister, Ann Crawford of Bradenton, FL; 4 grandchildren, Lindsey Stinson (Garrett) of Jack, AL, Lawson Amlong (Abby Purvis) of Enterprise, AL, Wyatt Amlong of Enterprise, AL, Ivey Amlong of Enterprise; 2 great-grandchildren, Carter Stinson of Jack, AL, Case Stinson of Jack, AL and several nieces, nephews and other family. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Clois Amlong. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Flowers, Andrew Davis, Wendell McWaters, Jeremy Davis, Dennis Riley and Wade Godwald. In-lieu-of flowers memorials may be made to the Gideons International, P.O. Box 245, Troy, Alabama 36081.
