Bobby Ray EdmondsBobby Ray Edmonds, a resident of Ariton, AL died Monday, November 16, 2020, in Dale Medical Center. He was 79 years old.Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home in Ozark with Rev. Joe Underwood officiating. Interment will follow in Universalist Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Holman funeral home in Ozark Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 P.M.Mr. Edmonds was born April 7, 1941 in the Rocky Head Community of Dale County to the late James Ralph Edmonds and Ila Lee Baker Edmonds. He retired with BNSF Railroad which took him to Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Montana, Washington and Texas. Following his retirement, he returned to Ariton. He was a member of Rocky Head Baptist Church. Mr. Edmonds was an avid fisherman, hunter and classic car collector.He was preceded in death by sisters JoAnn Peters and Nina Varney. Surviving relatives include his wife, Fe Pilones Edmonds of Ariton; his children, Rebekah McCommack (Bill) of Bonney Lake, WA, Debbie Saile (Joe Neal) of Sultan, WA, Sarah Sinn (Lial) of Worland, WY, Robert Edmonds (Karlyn) of Pike Road, AL and James Edmonds (Sydney) of Dothan, AL; five grandchildren, Ramsey Sinn, Levi Sinn, Ellis Edmonds, Bradley Edmonds, Rhett Edmonds; one sister, Betty Edmonds of Ariton; and one brother, Jerry Edmonds of Ozark.