Mrs. Helen Weathersbee Huskey Morris died Monday, November 16, 2020 in Dothan. She was 98 years old. Due to the COVID 19 virus, a private graveside service will be held for family only. Born in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1922 to Dr. and Mrs. Ransey Weathersbee, Sr., she graduated from New Hanover High School, Wilmington, North Carolina, Stanfield School, Washington, D.C., and Mary Washington College, Fredericksburg, Virginia.



In 1943 she married Dr. Dow T. Huskey from a pioneer Dothan family. They had two sons, Dow T. Huskey, Jr. of Dothan and Dr. James L. Huskey of Naples, Florida. Dr. Dow Huskey died in 1960. In 1965 she married Arthur A. Morris, Sr., owner of Dothan Guano Company. With this marriage, Mrs. Morris added a son and daughter-in-law, Arthur Morris, Jr. and Laurie Lynn Morris, and daughter Anna Morris Mullin and husband, Andrew S. Mullin of Columbus, Georgia. Mr. Morris died in 1986.



Mrs. Morris was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, was a charter member of the Dothan Service League, and a member of the Women's Literary Club, the Dothan Country Club, and her Tuesday bridge club since 1946.



She was predeceased by her parents, Dr. and Mrs. Ransey Weathersbee, Sr. of Wilmington, North Carolina, her brother, Dr. Ransey Weathersbee, Jr. of Wilmington, her sister and brother-in-law, Admiral and Mrs. John Counihan of Washington, D.C., Arthur Morris, Jr. and Laurie Lynn Morris of Dothan and Anna Morris Mullin of Columbus, Georgia. She is survived by two sons, Dow Huskey, Jr. (Julie) and James L. Huskey (Joanne), three grandsons, Dow T. Huskey, III of Birmingham, Whit L. Huskey, of Dothan, Christopher L. Huskey of San Francisco and Caroline M. Huskey of Paris, France, five great-grandchildren, Ann Louise, Whit, Jr., Elliott, Layton and Robert Huskey, sister-in-law, Dorothy Weathersbee, Art Morris, III, Benson Morris, Carlyle Morris, William Morris, Shep Mullin, Morris Mullin and Albert Mullin.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Episcopal Church of the Nativity, 205 Holly Lane, Dothan or the Houston Memorial Library, P. O. Box 1369, Dothan.



Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.