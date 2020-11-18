James Herbert "Jim" Waters
James Herbert "Jim" Waters, a resident of Pinckard, died Monday morning, November 16, 2020, in the William F. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette, Alabama. He was 92.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020, in the Cedar Grove Baptist Cemetery, Midland City, with Pastor Randy Kuhn and Pastor Benny Cole officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. in the church sanctuary. Social distancing and mask guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cedar Grove Baptist Church "Youth Department", 2797 County Road 14, Midland City, AL 36350 or William F. Green V.A. Home "Activities Department", 300 Faulkner Drive, Bay Minette, AL 36507.
Mr. Waters was born in the Sylvan Grove Community of Dale County and reared in Henry County and Rehobeth, son of the late Junie Lee Waters and Ellafair Kennedy Waters. He was a 1947 graduate of Rehobeth High School. At an early age, Mr. Waters was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served his country in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. While serving in Vietnam, he was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star. Mr. Waters retired from the Army with the rank of Sergeant First Class after twenty years of service. After retirement, he attended Sparks Vocational School in Eufaula where he received a certificate in woodworking and became an instructor in woodworking. Mr. Waters was a member of the Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He was an avid animal lover and licensed rescuer whose goal was to help animals live and prosper. Mr. Waters was known for his peanut brittle, which he distributed freely to bring smiles to others. His last four years, he resided in the William F. Green State Veterans Home where he raised a family of thirty turtles and fed 100's of birds. For the last year and a half, he made and gave away bead necklaces with the goal of bringing a smile to everyone's faces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Benton Waters, an infant daughter, Laura Ann Waters, two sisters, Ruby Rigoli and Virginia Richards, two brothers, J.L. Waters and Billy Gene Waters, a grandson, Corey Waters, and a very special friend, Edith Isler.
Surviving relatives include two sons, James Mitchell Waters (Evelyn), Pinckard; and Kirk Waters (Debbie), Rehobeth; a sister, Yvonne McNeil, Dothan; a brother, Ben Waters, Gulfport, MS; four grandchildren, Travis Waters (Whitney), and their son, Gentry; Monica Leclaire (Kyle); Quinton Waters and family; and Caitlin Murrell (Nathan) and family.
The family would like to express special thanks to the William F. Green V.A. Home, Community Hospice of Bay Minette and their staff, and Pastor Michael Hadley for the loving care and kindness shown to Mr. Waters.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.