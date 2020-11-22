William Charles McLeod
William Charles (Bill) McLeod passed away on October 27, 2020 in Woodbridge, Va. Born in Dothan, Alabama in 1925, Bill was raised by his Mother, Callie Mae McCloud Flucker and his grandmother, Molly Fuller McCloud. Bill attended North Highland School and was the top student in his elementary school. He left Dothan to continue his education at Parker High School in Birmingham. After graduating from high school Bill joined the NAVY and was assigned to Chase Field in Beeville, Texas. There he met Nellie Jane Hinderman, the love of his life. After their marriage Bill commuted to Washington, D.C. from Beeville to attend Howard University in Washington, D.C. where he joined his much loved Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and acted with the Howard University Players. Later, Bill received an LL.D degree from LaSalle Extension University. Although he never practiced law he could be called on to offer legal advice to those who needed it. Bill was a man who wore many hats. He was a Correctional Officer at the Federal Reformatory in Petersburg, VA, the first Black radio disc jockey at WHAP in Hopewell, VA, and a realtor. After accepting a promotion with the Justice Department he moved his family to Woodbridge, VA, continued to work as a realtor and he later taught sociology and criminal justice courses at Northern Virginia Community College. As members of the Northern Virginia community, Bill and Nellie were well known for their roles in the fight for civil rights, both receiving various recognitions on the local and state level. Bill also served as a Commissioner for Prince William County. During his career with the Justice Department, Bill served as the first Black President of the Federal Credit Union and received accolades from J. Edgar Hoover, the Director of the FBI, for advocating to have a branch of the Credit Union included in the FBI Building that was being constructed. Bill was a Charter Member of the Woodbridge Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity where he remained active until his death. "Mr. Bill," as he affectionately became known, was a member of First Mount Zion Baptist Church Dumfries, VA. and he formerly attended Good Sheppard United Methodist Church in Woodbridge. Bill was well respected and admired by many. He spent his life helping others who were in pursuit of a job or in pursuit of other goals. Bill, always the perfect gentleman, will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are Priscilla (Kenneth, M.D.) Robinson, Charleston, SC, daughter; Dr. Charles (Beatrice) McLeod, Glen Allen, VA, son; Sheila McLeod, Arlington, TX, daughter; Yolanda Hall, Glendale, CA, daughter; Kimberli (Walter) Rivers, Northridge, CA, daughter; and Harold Hinderman, Ft. Worth, TX, son. Also surviving are a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bill was predeceased by Joseph Hinderman, son. Bill and his loving wife, Nellie Hinderman McLeod are together again resting in peace. A private interment will be held at Quantico Military Cemetery. A community celebration of life for Bill will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Kappa Foundation Woodbridge: In care of; Sheila McLeod, 4101 Gentle Springs Drive, Arlington, TX 76001 Please write on the memo line "for the William (Bill) McLeod Scholarship."
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.