Evie Mae Lloyd MyersMrs. Evie Mae Lloyd Myers went to be with our loving Savior on November 18, 2020 at Hartford Health Care. She was 98.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Murray Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in the Big Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.The family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time.Mrs. Myers was born June 19, 1922 in Frisco City, AL to the late Arthur Isaac and Matilda Annie Lambeth Lloyd. Mrs. Evie was a member of Dothan First Assembly of God Church. She loved children and she kept the nursery at the church for over 30 years.In addition to her parents, her loving husband, Julius "QL" Myers; one son, Julius Lloyd Myers all preceded her in death.She was a loving mother and is survived by her seven children: Betty Ann Brackin (Grady), Ronald E. Myers, Anthony A. Myers (Melinda), all of Dothan, Charles E. Myers (Patricia), Prattville, Judy M. Willis (Tony), Eufaula, Wayne D. Myers (Karen), Pensacola, FL and Danny Myers (Teresa), Newton; eighteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.