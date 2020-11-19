Eunice WynnMrs. Eunice Armstrong Wynn of Westside Terrace, Dothan, Alabama passed unexpectedly but peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was 89.Funeral Services will be held at Ward Wilson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service time, burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery.Mrs. Wynn was born on June 29th, 1931 in Headland, Alabama to the late J.M. Armstrong and Johnnie Mae Radney Armstrong. She graduated from Headland High School and shortly after married the late Dr. G.L. Wynn. They made their home in Dothan most of their 54 years of marriage with a move to Ozark, Alabama in the mid 70's after Dr. Wynn accepted the pastorate at Ewell Bible Baptist Church for over 30 years. Mrs. Wynn faithfully served in various church ministries through her husband's tenure as well as serving as secretary at Dale County Christian School, affiliated with Ewell Bible Church for several years.She will be greatly missed by her loving family as well as the many friends and loved ones she knew through the years. She was a compassionate Christian woman with a fun-loving spirit and helpful, serving nature. Her family was a central focus and source of pride and comfort in her life.Survivors include three adoring daughters and sons-in-law Karen (Don) Watts, Dothan, Alabama; Janet (Tim) Britton, Bear, Delaware; Lynda (Patrick) Aitken, Montgomery, Alabama; grandchildren, Nicole (Brad) Kellum, April Britton, Megan Britton, Jason (Michele) Wright, Amanda (Sam) Williamson, Drew Danner, Rebecca Watts; great grandchildren, Ethan Kellum, Wesley Kellum, Emma Kellum, Erik Dzelzkalns, Mason Britton and Baylor Miller.Anyone who spent time around Mrs. Wynn would hear her remark, "The Lord has been so good to me and I am so thankful."Serving as active pall bearers are Andrew Danner, Sam Williamson, Erik Dzelzkalns, Gary Grantham, Danny Johnson and Mike Elmore.