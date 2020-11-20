Menu
Yoshiko Gilley Williams
Yoshiko Gilley Williams of Daleville, AL passed away November 11, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise. She was 78.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Dothan, AL with Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Gilley; 2 sisters; brother; and nephew, Ken Yoshimi.

Survivors include her husband, Terry Williams, Daleville, AL; a daughter, Tomoko Turner (Tony), Dothan, AL; 2 grandchildren, Brittany Deloney and Dylan Deloney.

You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory - Enterprise
