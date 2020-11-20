Yoshiko Gilley Williams
Yoshiko Gilley Williams of Daleville, AL passed away November 11, 2020 at Medical Center Enterprise. She was 78.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 23, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in Dothan, AL with Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her first husband, Clyde Gilley; 2 sisters; brother; and nephew, Ken Yoshimi.
Survivors include her husband, Terry Williams, Daleville, AL; a daughter, Tomoko Turner (Tony), Dothan, AL; 2 grandchildren, Brittany Deloney and Dylan Deloney.
.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.