J C "Jake" Forrester
J C "Jake" Forrester, a resident of Pinckard, died Wednesday night, November 18, 2020, at his home. He was 78.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Larry Sowell officiating. Burial will follow in the Pinckard Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 AM Saturday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
Mr. Forrester was born and reared in Dale County, son of the late Joe Vance Forrester and Connie Pursewell Forrester. He was retired from the Dale County Road & Bridge Department as a Foreman after forty-one years employment. Mr. Forrester was an avid fisherman and enjoyed visiting with his friends at Hardee's in Headland. Mr Forrester was preceded in death his wife, Helen Trawick Forrester, a step-son, James Ghaffari, a sister, Inez Summers, and two brothers, John Forrester and Horace Forrester.
Surviving relatives include two daughters, Charlotte Forrester, and Brenda Forrester Hamm, both of Pinckard; a daughter-in-law, Janie Ghaffari Dunn, Chattanooga, TN; eight grandchildren, Amanda Floyd (Adam), Chris Breeden (Courtney), Brad Breeden, Parker Ghaffari, Cade Ghaffari, Summer Ghaffari, Jessica Ghaffari and Sam Mills; four great-grandchildren, Alaynah Floyd, Ashlynn Floyd, Aaron Floyd and Christoopher Breeden, and the mother of his children, Barbara Moore, Panama City Beach, FL; several nieces and nephews.
Serving as active pallbearers will be Chris Breeden, Brad Breeden, Tommy Tatum, Cade Ghaffari, Parker Ghaffari, James McWaters, Robert Summers, Elmer Watson and Sam Mills.
The family would like to express their appreciation to DaySpring Hospice for the loving care and kindness shown to "Jake" during his illness.
Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 20, 2020.