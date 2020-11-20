Dorothy WagesDorothy Tice Wages died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Dothan, AL. She was 90 years old.Mrs. Wages was born April 17, 1930 in Midland City, AL to the late Benjamin Patrick Tice and Mittie Lee Tice. She graduated from Midland City High School. She also attended Troy University and received her B.S. degree in Elementary Education. She taught 1st grade for 36 years. She married J.B. Wages in 1949. She was also a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband J.B. Wages in July, 2000 and her brother, Benny Paul Tice.Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Paula Wages, Orlando, FL; a daughter and son-in-law, Rita and Ray Rollins, Jr., Dothan, AL; her grandchildren, Matthew, Nolan, and Benjamin Wages; Ray, III and Adam Rollins; her great-grandchildren, Kate, Hays, Whit, Andrew, Sarah and Mathis Wages and Grace, Coy, and Amelia Rollins; a sister-in-law, Mildred Wages, Dothan, AL and Chris Tice, Dothan, AL; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Graveside services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, November 20, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Tim Willis officiating and Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing.Serving as active pallbearers will be Matthew Wages, Nolan Wages, Ray Rollins, III, Benjamin Wages, Adam Rollins, and Ray Rollins, Jr.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church or St. Jude's Hospital, both of which were special to her.