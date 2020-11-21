Kenny Gene ElmoreMr. Kenny Gene Elmore, 82, passed peacefully at 7:05 AM on November 18, 2020, at Bethany House in Auburn, Alabama.Born in Graceville, Florida, on July 4, 1938, Kenny was one of 12 children born to Glen and Doxie Ann Cutchen Elmore. At the age of 23, on November 7, 1961 he entered the Army and was stationed in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, for basic training. During his career in the Army, he spent 18 months in Berlin, Germany, and was honorably discharged on November 7, 1967, with a total of six years in the Army and Army Reserves. While in the Army he received the Good Conduct Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary, Expert Pistol .45, Expert Rifle M-14, Sharpshooter M-60, and Cold War Medal. Kenny made his home in Ashford, Alabama and spent the next 30+ years building homes and raising his two girls, before retiring in 2000.He was preceded in death by his daughter Heather Elayne Elmore; wife Bonnie Lee Neal Elmore; parents Glen and Doxie Cutchen Elmore; sisters Nola Whitehead, Doris Granger, Veta Fields, Bermeth West, Gleneldna Seviour; and one brother Nathew Elmore. He is survived by his daughter Thina Elmore Biblis (John), grandson Noah Biblis and granddaughter Mara Beth Biblis; one brother LaDon Elmore (Judith); two sisters Thedus Womack (Tommy) and Bobie Ann Croom.