Joseph Rudolph "Rudy" Culbreth
Joseph Rudolph "Rudy" Culbreth, known as "Big Daddy" to so many, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was 89 years old.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Columbia, AL with Rev. Billy Rich and Rev. James Culbreth officiating.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 21, 2020.