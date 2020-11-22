Jessie Cutts
Jessie Charles Cutts, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence. He was 69 years old.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 pm on Monday, November 23, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Ansley Whatley officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to The Dothan Rescue Mission, PO Box 6691, Dothan, AL 36302.
Mr. Cutts was born on May 4, 1951 in Bainbridge, Georgia and lived there the early years of his life. He graduated from Bainbridge High School and was employed as a meat cutter for several years. Mr. Cutts has lived in Dothan for over 46 years. When his boys were younger, he enjoyed coaching their baseball teams at Wiregrass Park. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan, Go Dawgs! Mr. Cutts was a member of Westgate Church of Christ where he had served as a Deacon.
Survivors include his 2 sons, Timmy (Mallory) Cutts and Ashley (Tina) Cutts; his 5 grandchildren, Bowen Cutts, Lacy Cutts, Caroline Cutts, Ella Cutts, and Aubree Cutts; his 3 brothers, Jerry Cutts, Henry Cutts, and Ricky Cutts; and several nieces and nephews.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.