Nadine Anna (Richards) Robertson Hall
Nadine Anna (Richards) Robertson Hall (December 7, 1916 - November 20, 2020). Nadine was born in Enterprise, Alabama. Over her years, she resided in Enterprise and Geneva, Alabama. Later in life, she joined her daughter in Atlanta, Georgia. Nadine will be remembered for many things but always for her kindness, gentle heart, extraordinary strength and her beautiful soul. She loved her family, friends, gardening, cooking, quilting, sewing and needlepoint.
Nadine was preceded in death by her husbands, Dillard Lee Robertson and Prentice A. Hall, her parents Joecephus and Augusta (Bryan) Richards, her brothers Ruffus and Luther Richards and her sisters, Vonnie Haynes and Arvie Dee Walker.
Nadine is survived by her two children, Robert (Nancy) Robertson and Geraldine (Thomas) Harkins; Grandchildren, Jenny (Lex) Stokes, Deidra (Steve) Bowden, Shannon (Timothy) Sherrer, Melanie (Stephen) Poteet, Christopher (Elizabeth) Harkins, Les (Angie) Austin, and Doug (Monique) Hall; fourteen great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren.
Nadine was an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be dearly missed and will always be remembered in the hearts of her family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Meadowlawn Cemetery with Bro. Terry Walker officiating. A visitation for the public will be at the funeral home from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Tuesday. Masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and service.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.