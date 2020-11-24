Loren Paul MarksLoren Paul Marks of Enterprise died Friday, November 20, 2020. He was 74.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 6200 Highway 431 North, Headland, AL with the Reverend John McCrummen officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home directing. Masks and social distancing are required for the service.Loren was born September 15, 1946 in California to the late Jerome (Margaret) Marks and Ruth (Max) Cantor.He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers Nathan and David Marks; sister, Rebecca Ledbetter.He was a Retired SFC, Retired Civil Service Training Instructor, Bowler and Computer Wizard as well as his love for the Alabama Crimson Tide.Loren instructed many army soldiers in the Air Traffic Control and Aviation Operations Courses over his many years as an active duty soldier civilian instructor.Survivors include his wife, Colleen Marks, Enterprise, AL; a son, Paul Marks of Clearwater, FL; daughters, Stephanie (Michael) Poole of Vidalia, GA, Abigail (Matthew) Kleczewski of Waukesha, WI, Jacqueline (Darrel) Madewell of Enterprise, AL; 11 grandchildren and special niece Katherine (Wally) Boswell.