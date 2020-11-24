Lessie Mae WhitehurstMrs. Lessie Mae Whitehurst, age 91, of Ashford, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020.Born December 22, 1928 in Holmes County, Florida to the late Henry Harrell and Janie Kelly Harrell, Lessie was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Lessie and her late husband, DeWitt Whitehurst owned and operated Whitehurst Auto Trim and Upholstery from 1964 until their retirement.In addition to her parents, Lessie was preceded in death by her husband, DeWitt Whitehurst and five brothers and sisters.Lessie is survived by her sons, Danny Whitehurst (Debbie) and Lance Whitehurst (Jill); her grandchildren, Sean Whitehurst, Chris Whitehurst (Kori), Chad Whitehurst, Dana Medley (Blaine), Jeremy Whitehurst (Jenny) and Kala Whiddon (Justin); her great-grandchildren, Hunter, Harrison, Kade, Carter, Cooper, Kohen, Jaxon Cohl, Cayson, Nathan, Scout, Haisten, and Kenadie; a special nephew, Greg Rowland; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating.