Verlon Strickland SpiveyMrs. Verlon Strickland Spivey of Malvern passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Southeast Health. She was 80.Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 in the Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Hosea Parker officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing.The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.Mrs. Spivey was born June 8, 1940 in Geneva County to the late Jesse Carlton Strickland and Alma Collins Strickland Quattlebaum.In addition to her parents, four brothers; one daughter, Karen Sue Spivey Holder; and one grandson all preceded her in death. Verlon was a woman of faith and member of Malvern Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, and adoring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister who will be deeply missed.Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Earl Spivey; children: Robert Earl Spivey, Jr. (Jackie), Tony Derek Spivey (Deanna), Lawana Ann Hall (Tony), and Amanda Carol Turner (Jim); fifteen grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; siblings: Jerry Strickland (Kathryn), Jesse Ladon Strickland, and Peggy Scott Hall (James); several nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.