Danny Kay AdamsDanny Kay Adams, 73, of Dothan, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Opelika, Alabama.Mr. Adams was born on April 21, 1947 and was the son of the late Daniel James and Beatrice Nowell Adams of Dothan, Alabama.Mr. Adams was a 1965 graduate of Dothan High School and later earned his B.S. and M.S. degree from Troy State University. Mr. Adams served in the Air National Guard.He became a devoted science teacher for the Dothan City School System where he taught at Dothan High, and Northview High School. He later moved to Georgia and became a teacher at Peach County High School. He retired from Alabama and Georgia after 42 years of teaching.He and his wife of 32 years enjoyed camping. They were able to travel and camp many places. Fly fishing was one of his favorite activities. His most favorite hobby was building bird houses and fence boards. He is known around the neighborhood for selling these on the honor system out of his little red truck. He loved tinkering in his shed and repairing all sorts of items. He will be greatly missed by many.Mr. Adams is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Ray Adams and Arthur Byrd Adams, Sr.He leaves behind his devoted wife, Nancy Watson Adams, three children, Kimberly Michelle Adams (Mari) of Brooklyn, New York; Jennifer Adams Raley (Daren) of Headland, Alabama; Amy Latta Hartzog (David) of Opelika, Alabama. Grandchildren, Ann Katherine Hartzog (Jacob), Gunnar Hartzog, Gray Hartzog, and Audrey Claire Hartzog. One brother Robert Wood Adams (Sue) of Wicksburg; sister in law Dovie Adams, and several nieces and nephews.A special thank you is given to Ralph and Bea Johnson, JD Peaden and Glenda Bryan, his neighbors that have been such a great help throughout his illness.Striffler Hamby Funeral Home in Phenix City, Alabama will be handling all funeral arrangements. A celebration of life will be held in Dothan, Alabama at a later date.In lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Children's Home, ALSAC/St.Jude'sChildren's research hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.