Joseph "Mike" Gulledge
Joseph "Mike" Gulledge, a resident of Dothan passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 63.
A memorial service in honor of Mike will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local humane society, because anyone who knew Mike knew his love for animals.
Mike was born on September 18, 1957 in Dothan, Alabama. He attended Rehobeth High School. Mike was a member of St. Columba Catholic Church. The majority of his adult life was spent in Georgia, where he was the operations manager for a rail car repair shop. In 2008, Mike returned to Dothan where he worked as a Warehouse Manager at Jeffers. In 2015, he joined his wife in the real estate business and formed Gulledge Group Real Estate Services, LLC. Mike was a member of Southeast Alabama Associates of Realtors, where he previously served on the MLS Board. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mike is preceded in death by, his parents, James and Kathyleene Gulledge; infant daughter, April Lee Gulledge; and a brother, Wayne Gulledge.
Left to cherish the memories of Mike include the love of his life, Torri Gulledge; a daughter, Stephanie Walker; 2 granddaughters, Jennifer (Seth) Whatley and Alyssa Walker; a sister, Brenda Dasilva; an aunt, uncle, 2 nephews, and many cousins.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.