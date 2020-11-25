Mary Esther McCartMary Esther McCart, a resident of Dothan, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at her residence. She was 85.Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Friday, November 27, 2020 at Gardens of Memory with Dr Ricky Plummer officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to; Bethel Baptist Church Building Fund, 3257 E. Cottonwood Rd. Dothan, AL 36301.Mrs. McCart was born December 20, 1934 in Freemont, Nebraska to the late Otis and Christina Rudolph Hilyer. She spent the early years of her life in Phenix City, Alabama before making her home in Dothan, Alabama. Mrs. McCart was a homemaker and a member of Bethel Baptist Church and the Welcome Sunday School Class. Her time was spent working in the church and volunteering with various organizations in her community. She was an avid Auburn Tiger fan and loved spending Saturdays with family and tailgating. Mrs. McCart will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother who cherished her family and spoiling them.Mrs. McCart is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Daniel T. McCart; daughters, Rebecca Elmore, Danna McCart and a grandson, Matthew Ridley.Survivors include two daughters, Brenda and Randy Raybon, Denise and Charlie Ridley; son, Stewart and Kelli McCart; grandchildren, Neal (Brooke) Daniels, Chad (Jessica) Daniels, Joshua (Haley) Ridley, Jessica Ridley, Will, Kenleigh, Kameron and Walker McCart; great grandchildren, Savannah and Parker Daniels, Aurora Ridley; sisters, Jean McGlamery, Ruth Ann Powers (Lamar) and Carolyn Helms (Tex).