Katrina Hasty Enfinger
Katrina Hasty Enfinger

Katrina Hasty "Tina" Enfinger, a resident of Columbia, died Monday afternoon, November 23, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 74.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 27, 2020, in the Camp Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Brewer officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.

Katrina Enfinger was born and reared in Henry County, near Columbia, daughter of the late Thomas Ellard Hasty and Glovey Wilbourn Hasty. She was a 1965 graduate of the Houston County High School in Columbia. Katrina lived in Atlanta before returning to the Camp Springs Community in 2010. She was retired as a United States Customs Broker with Carmichael & Associates in Atlanta. Katrina was preceded in death by three sisters, Sarah Botts, Mary Ella Kirkland and Jeanine Davidson, four brothers, John Thomas Hasty, LaDon Hasty, Edwin Hasty and Bill Hasty and daughters-in-law, Tracey L. Enfinger and Leigh W. Enfinger.

Surviving relatives include two sons, K. Jason Enfinger, Columbia; and Kevin J. Enfinger (Candice), Senoia, GA; two sisters, Sheila Oakley (Paxton), Columbia, and Trish Newton, Dothan; sisters-in-law, Marianne Hasty and Jo Hasty, both of Columbia; a grandson, Jared A. Enfinger; numerous nieces and nephews.

www.holmanmortuaries.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
Camp Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Camp Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Holman-Headland Mortuary
I had the honor and pleasure to have hired and supervise her during her time at Carmichael. She was knowledgeable, kind, patient and a hard worker. I will miss her and her stories. My condolences to all of you. Such a loss.
John Salvo
Coworker
November 25, 2020
very sad news, Tina will always be remembered by her candor, she was my boss at Carmichael Miami, great boss and person, may her rest in peace, my condolence to her son's and the whole family, praying for her soul.
Helena Castro
Coworker
November 25, 2020