George D. (King) FloydGeorge D. (King) Floyd, age 65, from Dothan, Alabama passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home in Philadelphia, PA. George was our own Gentle Giant. His laugh was infectious and his heart was filled with love, especially for those he called Family. We honor the life of a loving Father, Son, Brother, Uncle, Neighbor, and Friend who meant so much to so many and impacted each and every life he encountered in a meaningful and unique way. We give Glory to God for the time we encountered and experienced George and know that he will forever live on in our hearts. He is survived by his daughter, Cierra Floyd of Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by his siblings: James A. (Lois) Floyd, Lilliana Adams, and Carol Harris all of Dothan, AL, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A virtual gathering will be arranged at a later date. Savin Funeral Home of Philadelphia, PA is assisting the family with the final arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in George's memory to the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, AL.