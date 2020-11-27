Menu
Cody Allen Creamer
1999 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1999
DIED
November 24, 2020
Cody Allen Creamer

Mr. Cody Allen Creamer, a resident of Newton, died Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020 in a Montgomery hospital. He was 21.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Newton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. At other times, the family will be at the home of his aunt, Glenda Walker, 271 Tate Drive, Newton.

You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave, Ozark, AL 36360
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave, Ozark, AL 36360
Funeral services provided by:
Fuqua-Bankston Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I love you cody I can't believe you gone but fly high little Angel
Amber everson diehl
November 25, 2020