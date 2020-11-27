McKenzie Jo Snyder
Infant McKenzie Jo Snyder passed peacefully on November 18, 2020 at a local hospital.
Our Little Angel, who will always be a precious gift and memory.
Funeral services will be held for family and close friends at Sunset Funeral Home at 3 pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with Rev. Judy Dyson officiating.
Little Angel McKenzie will be cherished by her loving parents, Kayla Richardson and Joseph Snyder; her maternal grandmother Brenda Hughes (John Gabriele); paternal grandparents Lisa Boykin and Jeff Snyder; aunt Brandy (Robert) Cole, uncle Noah Boykin, cousins: Adalyn Cole, Alexia Knight, Alex Knight and a host of extended family members.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 27, 2020.