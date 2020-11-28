Menu
Anna Rae Altieri
Ms. Anna Rae Altieri

Ms. Anna Rae Altieri, of Enterprise, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at her residence. She was 92.

Graveside funeral services will be at 2:00 pm Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home & Crematory of Enterprise directing. Ms. Altieri will lie in state at her residence until time of service.

Ms. Altieri was born March 20, 1928 to the late Ancel Bert and Reger Watkins Longsworth. She was member at Lee Street Baptist Church, a loving mom, grandmother and sister. She was a hardworker, and a caregiver for over 20 years as well as a wonderful cook. In addition to her parents, two sisters; Ina Longsworth and Alice Wilson preceded her in death.

Survivors include one son, John Altieri, Enterprise; two sisters, Reger Carver, Enterprise, Melinda Swain, Newton; two brothers, AV Longsworth, Enterprise, Fank Dalton Longsworth, Florida, one sister, Sara Longsworth O'Berry, Enterprise; numerous nieces and nephews; nine grandchildren; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; two great-great- grandchild.

To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Salem Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Sorrells Funeral Home - Enterprise
