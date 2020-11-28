Betty Jean Addison FraterBetty Jean Addison Frater, age 87, of Clanton, AL died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in her home with family by her side.She was born on Thursday, August 24, 1933 in Bonifay, FL, daughter of the late R. Q. Addison and the late Mary McClain Addison.Living in Dothan, AL for most of her life she was a book keeper and volunteer to many different organizations. Betty loved and cared for everyone she knew and met.Surviving are her daughter, Donna (Kenny) Hall of Verbena, AL; two granddaughters, Laura Pauline Hall and Mary Elizabeth Hall of Verbena, AL; and many cousins she considered to be her brothers and sisters.She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Louise Addison, and her husband Robert C. Frater.Funeral service will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. from the Clanton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Wes Kelly & Rev. Meghan Kelly officiating. A viewing will be held from 1:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the church.Interment will be in the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo, AL.Face mask and social distancing is encouraged.Martin Funeral Home of Clanton, AL directing