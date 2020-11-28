Mrs. Martha E. (Dixie) Everett
Mrs. Martha E. (Dixie) Everett entered into God's Heavenly Kingdom on Thursday, November 26, 2020. After a long joyous life with her loving family, she was escorted into heaven by God's Amazing Grace. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Edward J. Everett, and one grandson, John Andrew Everett.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Sunday, November 29, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Pastor Mike Tindol officiating. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Memory Gardens, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Sunday from 12:30 P.M. until service time.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 28, 2020.