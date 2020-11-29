Menu
Jeannette Entrekin Holmes
Jeannette Entrekin Holmes, a resident of Dothan, passed away on November 24, 2020, in Collinsville Nursing Home, Collinsville, AL. She was 95 years old.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, with Pastor Rob Oates officiating. Social distancing and masks are requested for all who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3012 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305.

Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.
I'm so sorry to read about the loss of Jeanette. Please accept my sincere condolences. I hope that the promise found in Hosea 13:14 can bring you some comfort. Knowing that there is a future for the ones we have lost in death can be so reassuring and perhaps sustain you during this difficult time.
November 28, 2020