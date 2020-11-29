Jeannette Entrekin Holmes
Jeannette Entrekin Holmes, a resident of Dothan, passed away on November 24, 2020, in Collinsville Nursing Home, Collinsville, AL. She was 95 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, with Pastor Rob Oates officiating. Social distancing and masks are requested for all who attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 3012 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305.
Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.