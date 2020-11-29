Reginald Bernald Dickens, Sr.
Graveside service for Reginald Dickens, 61, of Birmingham, AL formerly Dothan, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery, 2414 Hartford Highway, Dothan, AL 36305, Bishop Awalski Moore will officiate.
Mr. Dickens, who passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Princeton Hospital in Birmingham, AL, was born December 6, 1958 in Montgomery, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Dickens will be one hour prior to the service at the cemetery.
Survivors include: wife: Wanda Dickens of Birmingham, AL; three children, Tawanna Dickens of Montgomery, AL, Regina Dickens of Birmingham, AL and Reginald ( Jasmine) Dickens of Birmingham, AL; one sister, Vanessa (Renardo) Gadie of Buford, GA; four grandchildren, Kevin Calhoun Jr. of Montgomery, AL, Nyla Dickens of Birmingham, AL, Alyssa Grace Robbins of Montgomery, AL, Champion Dickens of Birmingham, AL; one nieces, Brittany Lee Smith of Dothan, AL; one great nephew, Braden Charles Hart of Dothan, AL; three aunts, Eunice Jean (Joe) Banks of Detroit, MI, Dorothy Rush of Flushing, NY, and Helen Jackson of Dothan, AL; two sisters-in law, Carmen (Steve) Jackson of Columbus, GA, and Faye Harvey of Dothan, AL; three brothers-in-law, Bernard Bostick and Kevin Saffold of Dothan, AL, and Jeffrey (Darlene) Saffold of Enterprise, AL; a host of cousins, other relatives and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Bonnie Charles Dickens Scholarship Fund; P.O. Box 1473, Dothan, AL 36302; Mount Zion Cathedral Men's Ministry – Cash App: $MTZionMensMinistry.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.