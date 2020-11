Katheren "Katie" KirklandKatheren Kirkland, 84, of Dothan, passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence.Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Malone, FL with Rev. Mike Baxley officiating.Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com