Peggy Sketoe McDaniel
Peggy Sketoe McDaniel, a resident of the Echo Community of Dale County, died early Saturday morning, November 28, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 89.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the Echo United Methodist Church Cemetery with Pastor Sam Williams and Reverend Alan Meyer officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Wiregrass Humane Society, P.O. Box 1045, Dothan, AL 36302 or to S.O.S. (Save Our Strays) Animal Shelter, 25944 Alabama Highway 134, Enterprise, AL 36330.
Mrs. McDaniel was born and reared in the Echo Community, daughter of the late Cletus Eli Sketoe, Sr. and Idell Robinson Sketoe. She was a 1949 graduate of the Dale County High School in Ozark and received a B. S. Degree in Elementary Education from Troy University. She retired from the Ft. Rucker Elementary School as an Elementary School Teacher. Mrs. McDaniel was the oldest member of the Echo United Methodist Church where she formerly served as church Secretary. She was a member of the National Association of Retired Employees. Mrs. McDaniel was preceded in death by her husband, James Gill McDaniel, a brother, C. E. Sketo, Jr. and her beloved feline friend, "WeeWee".
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Kim McDaniel, Echo Community; a sister, Hilda Sketoe Williams, Dothan; a niece, Yvette Williams and a nephew, Brent Williams, special friends, Robert Thompson, Betty Mims, Angie Goolsby and Lola Downs.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Nov. 29, 2020.