Sharon Doswell Salyers
Sharon Doswell Salyers, a resident of Abbeville, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at her home. She was 75.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 2, 2020, in the Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend George Bryan officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.