Judith Gail Marshall Griggs
Mrs. Judith Gail Marshall Griggs, a resident of Ozark, died Monday, November 30, 2020, in Dale Medical Center. She was 80 years old.
Funeral services for Mrs. Griggs will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, December 5, 2020, from Cedar Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Randy Kuhn and Reverend Benny Cole officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Saturday in the church from 9:30 A.M. until service time.
Mrs. Griggs was born November 10, 1940 in Dale County, Alabama to the late Lunie Ray Marshall and Rhoda Inez Sketo Marshall. She was a life-long active member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Mrs. Griggs served as a "Pink Lady" with Dale Medical Center in Ozark for over thirty years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Homer "Billy" Griggs; two sisters, Betty Alverson and Evelyn White; and two brothers, Donald Marshall and Frankie Marshall.
Survivors include three sons, and daughters-in-law, Keith and Kathy Griggs of Thomaston, Georgia, Paul and Britt Griggs of Montgomery, Eric and Jennifer Griggs of Elgin, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Matthew Griggs, Michael Griggs, Makenna Griggs, Cameron Griggs, Hannah Grace Griggs, Eli Griggs, and Henry Griggs; three sisters, Nina Beadore of Midland City, Barbara Green of Riverdale, Georgia, and Joyce Douglas of Dothan; two brothers, Ronald Marshall of Midland City and Charlie Marshall of Tampa, Florida. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 2797 County Road 14, Midland City, Alabama 36350.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 4, 2020.