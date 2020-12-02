Margaret Eason Kirkland Bowden
Margaret Eason Kirkland Bowden, a resident of Abbeville, died Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. She was 80.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 4, 2020, in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Anita Brown officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Social distancing guidelines and masks will be observed. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Abbeville, P.O. Box 606, Abbeville, AL 36310, to the Calvary Baptist Church "Bread of Life Fund", 310 Dothan Road, Abbeville, AL 36310 or the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P.O. Box 1170, Dothan, AL 36302.
Mrs. Bowden was born and reared in Goodwater, Alabama, daughter of the late Dalton Eska Eason and Vida Legrett Tankersley Eason. She was a 1958 graduate of Goodwater High School and was the class Valedictorian. Mrs. Bowden received a B. S. Degree with honors in Vocational Home Economics Education from Jacksonville State University and a Masters of Home Economics Degree from Auburn University. In later years, she received a Specialist Degree in Vocational & Adult Education from Auburn University where she received the distinguished Alumna Award and was also inducted into the Home Economics Honorary Society, Omicron Nu. She was also a member of the Community Resource Development Committee. Mrs. Bowden received many honors and national awards including an Appreciation Award (Alabama Commission on Aging), Outstanding Extension Home Economist (AAEHE), Special Recognition Award (Alabama Extension Homemakers Council), Certificate of Appreciation (Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission), Distinguished Alumna Award (Auburn University Centennial of Admission of Women), Appreciation Certificate (Henry County Department of Human Resources) and an Appreciation Certificate (Henry County Commission). She retired as County Agent Coordinator with the Alabama Cooperative Extension Service in Henry County.
Mrs. Bowden was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church and was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Abbeville where she sang in the church choir, and taught Sunday School, including the Senior Adult Class. She was a former member of the Board of Directors of the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce and served on the Advisory Committee for the Wiregrass Mental Health Center. Mrs. Bowden served in leadership roles with the Alabama Association of Extension Home Economists. Mrs. Bowden was a member of the Abbeville Matrons Club and Abbeville Garden Club. In 1996, she served as Grand Marshall for the Abbeville Christmas Parade.
Mrs. Bowden was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Harold Gerald Kirkland, and a brother, Andrew Donald Eason.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Clarence Loyd Bowden; two sons, Hosea Lee Kirkland, Eufaula, and John Taylor Kirkland (Vera), Abbeville; two step-daughters, Shirlene Vickers (Reverend Joe Vickers), Abbeville; and Reverend Anita Brown (Reverend Greg Brown), Ozark; two sisters, Delia Eason Sheppard (Joe), Douglasville, GA; and Doris Eason Welch Farris, Lakin, KS; a sister-in-law, Betty Eason, Goodwater, AL; a brother, John Thomas Eason (Gail), Crossville, AL; a grandson, Christopher Allen Kirkland (Brittany); four step-grandchildren, Bruce Brown, Zack Brown (Stephanie), Kaitlin Edwards (Chris) and David Vickers; five great-grandchildren, Shaleigh Kirkland, Dwan Kirkland, Brandon Kirkland, Aarian Kirkland and Crimson Kirkland; four step-great-grandchildren, Raegan Brown, Easton Brown, Leah Edwards and Lawson Edwards; sisters-in-law, Sara Roland and Polly Covington, both of Abbeville; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express special thanks to the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility, Dr. Nancy Turnham and Dr. Richard Meadows for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Bowden during her illness.
Published by Dothan Eagle on Dec. 2, 2020.